Dumka Case: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

In the case of rape and murder of a minor girl in Dumka, Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has given an absurd statement. He said that such incidents keep happening. His insensitive statement is being sharply criticized.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

