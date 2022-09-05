NewsVideos

Dumka Case: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

In the case of rape and murder of a minor girl in Dumka, Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has given an absurd statement. He said that such incidents keep happening. His insensitive statement is being sharply criticized.

|Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 10:36 AM IST
In the case of rape and murder of a minor girl in Dumka, Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has given an absurd statement. He said that such incidents keep happening. His insensitive statement is being sharply criticized.

All Videos

Delhi News : Fire breaks out in building near Chandni Chowk metro station
1:47
Delhi News : Fire breaks out in building near Chandni Chowk metro station
India Vs Pakistan : Virat Kohli gives a befitting reply to critics
3:40
India Vs Pakistan : Virat Kohli gives a befitting reply to critics
Punjab News: Clash between Nihang Sikhs and Dera Beas members in Punjab
2:1
 Punjab News: Clash between Nihang Sikhs and Dera Beas members in Punjab
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru, Sep 05, 2022
17:12
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru, Sep 05, 2022
Zee Top 10: Boat submerged in river Ganga, 15 passengers missing
2:19
Zee Top 10: Boat submerged in river Ganga, 15 passengers missing

Trending Videos

1:47
Delhi News : Fire breaks out in building near Chandni Chowk metro station
3:40
India Vs Pakistan : Virat Kohli gives a befitting reply to critics
2:1
Punjab News: Clash between Nihang Sikhs and Dera Beas members in Punjab
17:12
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru, Sep 05, 2022
2:19
Zee Top 10: Boat submerged in river Ganga, 15 passengers missing
dumka ankita case,ankita dumka case,ankita murder case,ankita case dumka news,dumka ankita news,hemant soren on dumka case,ankita dumka,jharkhand ankita case,dumka ankita murder case,Ankita Case,ankita dumka jharkhand news,dumka daughter ankita died,Hemant Soren,ankita burn case,dumka girl ankita no more,Dumka murder case,ankita murder case jharkhand,dumka ankita death case,dumka news,dumka case,ankita dumka news,dumka news ankita,