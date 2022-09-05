Dumka Case: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening
In the case of rape and murder of a minor girl in Dumka, Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has given an absurd statement. He said that such incidents keep happening. His insensitive statement is being sharply criticized.
