Dungarpur River Explosives: 186 kg dangerous explosives seized from Som Nadi of Dungarpur after Udaipur

| Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

A few days ago, a dangerous explosion was found on a railway track in Udaipur, Rajasthan, which caused extensive damage to the track. A similar case has come to light from Dungarpur. Tell that about 3 bags of dangerous explosives have been seized from the Som river of Dungarpur