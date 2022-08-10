During Muharram procession in Prayagraj, people got scorched due to hitting the high tension wire

During the Muharram procession in Prayagraj, more than 10 people got scorched due to hitting the high tension voltage wire. All have been admitted to the hospital. According to doctors, all are out of danger.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

