EAM S Jaishankar's statement comes to fore amid Sri Lanka Economic Crisis
The economic crisis continues in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the statement of External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar has come to the fore. He has said that the situation in Sri Lanka is very sensitive. India has always been helpful to Sri Lanka.
The economic crisis continues in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the statement of External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar has come to the fore. He has said that the situation in Sri Lanka is very sensitive. India has always been helpful to Sri Lanka.