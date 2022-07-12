EAM S Jaishankar's statement comes to fore amid Sri Lanka Economic Crisis

The economic crisis continues in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the statement of External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar has come to the fore. He has said that the situation in Sri Lanka is very sensitive. India has always been helpful to Sri Lanka.

| Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 09:42 PM IST

