Economic Survey 2019 pegs FY20 growth at 7%, retains FY19 fiscal deficit at 3.4%

“India continues to remain the fastest growing major economy in the world in 2018-19, despite a slight moderation in its GDP growth from 7.2 percent in 2017-18 to 6.8 percent in 2018-19. On the other hand, the world output growth declined from 3.8 percent in 2017 to 3.6 percent in 2018,” the Survey said. Watch this video to know more.