ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey has been arrested by the ED. Let us tell you that this arrest has been made in the National Stock Exchange phone tapping case.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 09:34 PM IST

