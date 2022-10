ED conducts raids at 25 locations in Delhi over excise policy scam

| Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 01:43 PM IST

Enforcement Directorate has once again taken major action in the case of alleged scam regarding the new excise policy of Delhi Government and search operation is being conducted at more than 25 locations in Delhi. ED raids are going on at the residences and other places of many big liquor traders.