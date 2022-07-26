ED continues to interrogate Sonia Gandhi in National Herald case

After the detention of Rahul Gandhi, there has been a reaction from the Congress party. Congress has attacked the government by tweeting the poem of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar. ED continues to interrogate Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case and the second round of questioning went on for about 3 hours.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 04:54 PM IST

