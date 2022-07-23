NewsVideos

ED has taken a big action in the teacher recruitment scam of West Bengal

ED has taken a big action in the teacher recruitment scam of West Bengal. Till late night, ED raids have gone on at the house of Bengal Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee. The ED has raided the houses of several officials including 2 ministers. At the same time, Rs 20 crore cash has been found from Arpita Mukherjee's house in the raid, while foreign currency is also being claimed. Some objectionable documents have also been recovered.

|Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 11:50 AM IST
ED has taken a big action in the teacher recruitment scam of West Bengal. Till late night, ED raids have gone on at the house of Bengal Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee. The ED has raided the houses of several officials including 2 ministers. At the same time, Rs 20 crore cash has been found from Arpita Mukherjee's house in the raid, while foreign currency is also being claimed. Some objectionable documents have also been recovered.

All Videos

The flowers were showered on Kanwariyas from Helicopter in Haridwar today
3:39
The flowers were showered on Kanwariyas from Helicopter in Haridwar today
Today is the 150th day of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine
3:49
Today is the 150th day of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine
People are lightened by the scorching heat in Europe
1:33
People are lightened by the scorching heat in Europe
BJP is vehemently protesting in front of the house of Manish Sisodiya
5:2
BJP is vehemently protesting in front of the house of Manish Sisodiya
Seven Kanwar devotees were thrown down by a truck
1:22
Seven Kanwar devotees were thrown down by a truck

Trending Videos

3:39
The flowers were showered on Kanwariyas from Helicopter in Haridwar today
3:49
Today is the 150th day of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine
1:33
People are lightened by the scorching heat in Europe
5:2
BJP is vehemently protesting in front of the house of Manish Sisodiya
1:22
Seven Kanwar devotees were thrown down by a truck
arpita mukherjee's house,ed raid arpita mukherjee house,ed raids at arpita mukherjee house,ed raids arpita mukherjeec,Arpita Mukherjee,arpita mukherjee news,arpita mukherjee 20 crore rupees,arpita mukherjees house,arpita mukherjee ed raid,20 crore cash arpita mukherjee,arpita mukherjee 20 crore cash,latest news arpita mukherjee,ed raid arpita mukherjee,arpita mukherjee ed,ed raid on parth chatterjee house,arpita mukherjee live,arpita mukherjee songs,