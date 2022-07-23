ED has taken a big action in the teacher recruitment scam of West Bengal

ED has taken a big action in the teacher recruitment scam of West Bengal. Till late night, ED raids have gone on at the house of Bengal Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee. The ED has raided the houses of several officials including 2 ministers. At the same time, Rs 20 crore cash has been found from Arpita Mukherjee's house in the raid, while foreign currency is also being claimed. Some objectionable documents have also been recovered.

| Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

ED has taken a big action in the teacher recruitment scam of West Bengal. Till late night, ED raids have gone on at the house of Bengal Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee. The ED has raided the houses of several officials including 2 ministers. At the same time, Rs 20 crore cash has been found from Arpita Mukherjee's house in the raid, while foreign currency is also being claimed. Some objectionable documents have also been recovered.