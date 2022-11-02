NewsVideos

ED Summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Over 'Illegal Mining' Case

|Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 02:48 PM IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on Thursday in the illegal mining case. After which Soren's troubles may increase. Apart from this, the ED has conducted raids in many places across the country regarding this matter for the last few months. Simultaneously, the search operation of ED is also going on. Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister.

