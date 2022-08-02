NewsVideos

ED's action on three big cases of the country

ED is taking action today in three big cases of three big cities of the country. In the National Herald case, ED has raided many places including Delhi. On the other hand, in Mumbai, the ED has raided two locations of Sanjay Raut. So in the teacher recruitment scam, Arpita's house in Bengal is raided again.

|Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 04:24 PM IST
