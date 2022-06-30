Eknath Shinde reached to meet the Governor of Maharashtra?

The political crisis that has been going on in Maharashtra for the last 9 days has finally come to an end. Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation while giving an address through Facebook and then submitted the resignation to the Governor. Shiv Sena's rebel leader Eknath Shinde, who reached Mumbai from Goa, has directly reached the house of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

| Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 03:58 PM IST

