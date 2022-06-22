NewsVideos

Eknath Shinde Reaches Guwahati With 40 MLAs

There is a constant crisis on the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra. Now it is reported that Eknath Shinde, who raised the voice of rebellion against Shiv Sena, has reached Guwahati from Gujarat with 33 party MLAs and 7 independent MLAs.

|Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 09:31 AM IST
