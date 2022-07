Eknath Shinde to stake claim on Shiv Sena after meeting Election Commission

CM Eknath Shinde may meet the Prime Minister Modi today. It is being said that the cabinet expansion can be discussed in this meeting.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 01:15 PM IST

CM Eknath Shinde may meet the Prime Minister Modi today. It is being said that the cabinet expansion can be discussed in this meeting.