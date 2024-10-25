Advertisement
Politics Sparks Over Maharashtra Baramati Seat

|Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
The bugle for Maharashtra assembly elections has been blown... and all the political parties have announced the names of the candidates... but this time the fight is between uncle and nephew on many seats in Maharashtra... Baramati has again become a hot seat in the Maharashtra assembly elections... Here Sharad Pawar has fielded Ajit's nephew Yugendra Pawar against Ajit Pawar... while Chhagan Bhujbal's nephew Sameer has resigned from NCP and announced to contest the election as an independent. Along with this, Uddhav Thackeray has fielded a candidate against his nephew Amit Thackeray... in response to which Raj Thackeray has also fielded an MNS candidate against his nephew Aditya Thackeray... after which the politics of uncle vs nephew in Maharashtra has become interesting at this time.

