Will there be excavation in Gyanvapi?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
Today is the time of decision in the Gyanvapi case... that is because today the court can give its verdict in this 33 year old case. This is a case of Lord Visheshwar vs Anjuman Intezamia of 1991... in which the Hindu side has claimed the existence of a 100 feet Shivling under the central dome and has demanded permission for prayers in the temple and has also demanded an ASI survey by excavating the rest of the premises. The court can also give its verdict today on the sealed washroom.

