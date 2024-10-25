Advertisement
Disengagement begins in Ladakh days after breakthrough

|Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Big news is coming... Disengagement of Indian and Chinese soldiers has started in the Eastern Ladakh sector... This step is being taken as per the agreement between the two sides... Soldiers are retreating at 2 points in Demchok and Depsang plains in the Eastern Ladakh sector... Temporary tents are being removed... Relations between the two Asian countries became tense after the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020... Now this agreement is indicating an end to the confrontation on the border between India and China.

