Election 2023: CM Conrad Sangma may claim to form government in Meghalaya today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 08:26 AM IST

Meghalaya Election 2023: After the results of Meghalaya elections yesterday, CM Conrad Sangma may stake claim to form government today. In this connection, he will meet Governor. He has also spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah over the phone over the same. Watch 25 big news of the day in this report.