Election 2023: Voting Underway for 118 seats in Meghalaya and Nagaland

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 04:45 PM IST

Voting for the Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections is underway from 7 am today. Voting is being held in Meghalaya and Nagaland today amid tight security.