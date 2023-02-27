NewsVideos
Election 2023: Voting Underway for 118 seats in Meghalaya and Nagaland

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
Voting for the Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections is underway from 7 am today. Voting is being held in Meghalaya and Nagaland today amid tight security.

