Election 2024: BJP President J. P. Nadda call an important meeting Today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 09:22 AM IST

BJP national president JP Nadda has called a meeting of party general secretaries today. The meeting will start at 10 am. According to the information, there will be deliberations in the meeting regarding the state assembly elections this year and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.