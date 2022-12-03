NewsVideos

Election campaign for the second phase will stop in Gujarat today, rallies of many veterans

|Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 10:58 AM IST
The campaigning for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections will come to a complete halt at 5 pm today.

All Videos

Breaking News: Bomb blast in TMC leader's house, two people died in the incident
5:50
Breaking News: Bomb blast in TMC leader's house, two people died in the incident
AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal again gave controversial statement
2:50
AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal again gave controversial statement
Asaduddin Owaisi became emotional during rally, seeking votes for AIMIM candidate
2:51
Asaduddin Owaisi became emotional during rally, seeking votes for AIMIM candidate
Shraddha Murder Case - Aftab Poonawala made many big revelations in post narco test
1:54
Shraddha Murder Case - Aftab Poonawala made many big revelations in post narco test
Uproar after the death of a youth in Peru
1:26
Uproar after the death of a youth in Peru

Trending Videos

5:50
Breaking News: Bomb blast in TMC leader's house, two people died in the incident
2:50
AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal again gave controversial statement
2:51
Asaduddin Owaisi became emotional during rally, seeking votes for AIMIM candidate
1:54
Shraddha Murder Case - Aftab Poonawala made many big revelations in post narco test
1:26
Uproar after the death of a youth in Peru
gujarat election 2022,Gujarat Assembly Election 2022,Gujarat Election,gujarat elections 2022,gujarat 2022 election,opinion poll gujarat election 2022,gujarat election 2022 live,gujarat election 2022 date,Gujarat Assembly election,Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022,gujarat election news,gujarat election 2022 opinion poll,Gujarat,Gujarat elections,gujarat 2022,Gujarat Assembly elections,gujarat election date,gujarat chunav 2022,gujarat election survey,