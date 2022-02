Election On Zee: Voting in UP completed two and a half hours, up to what percentage of voting

Voting for the second phase of UP assembly elections 2022 has started. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the public about this. Let us tell you, two and a half hours of voting have been completed. 9% voting has been done till 9 am in Bijnor whereas 10% voting has been done till 10 am in Saharanpur.