Election rallies end today, voting will be held on December 5. Gujarat Elections 2022

| Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 05:48 PM IST

Now only the last hour is left for the election rally and campaigning in the Gujarat elections and after that, the campaigning will end today. Voting for the first phase is over. Now on December 5, voting is to be done for the second phase. PM Modi also did a Dhuandhar roadshow in Ahmedabad.