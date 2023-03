videoDetails

Election Result 2023: BJP leads with 28 seats in Tripura

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 01:16 PM IST

Election 2023 Results: Counting of votes is going on for 60 assembly seats of Tripura Assembly. BJP is leading in the trends of Tripura assembly elections. BJP is ahead in 28, Left in 19 and TIPRA in 13 seats.