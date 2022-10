Elections in Gujarat, promotion of Hindutva!

Even before the announcement of the dates of the Gujarat elections, the atmosphere in Gujarat has heated up. The counterattack has started on the BJP, which announced the committee to implement the UCC. The BJP has been accused of raising the issue of Uniform Civil Code to gain votes in the elections and further its Hindutva agenda.