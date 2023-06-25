NewsVideos
videoDetails

Emergency 1975 : How will Congress wash this 'stain'?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
June 25 is the 48th anniversary of the country's emergency. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency on the country on June 25, 1975 due to the greed of power. That day will always be remembered as a black day in Indian history. The issues of emergency and political parties serving their interests today. Debate on all these issues today

All Videos

Deshhit: Modi reached 1000 years old mosque in Egypt
play icon26:36
Deshhit: Modi reached 1000 years old mosque in Egypt
Kartik Aaryan Grooves With Paparazzi To His Latest Song At The Mumbai Airport
play icon0:38
Kartik Aaryan Grooves With Paparazzi To His Latest Song At The Mumbai Airport
Huma Qureshi Papped At The Mumbai Airport Wearing All-White
play icon0:58
Huma Qureshi Papped At The Mumbai Airport Wearing All-White
Varun Dhawan Poses For Photos While Wearing A Smart Casual Attire At The Airport
play icon0:50
Varun Dhawan Poses For Photos While Wearing A Smart Casual Attire At The Airport
Wagner Group Chief Moves To Belarus Under The Deal To End The Crisis | Zee News English
play icon1:25
Wagner Group Chief Moves To Belarus Under The Deal To End The Crisis | Zee News English

Trending Videos

Deshhit: Modi reached 1000 years old mosque in Egypt
play icon26:36
Deshhit: Modi reached 1000 years old mosque in Egypt
Kartik Aaryan Grooves With Paparazzi To His Latest Song At The Mumbai Airport
play icon0:38
Kartik Aaryan Grooves With Paparazzi To His Latest Song At The Mumbai Airport
Huma Qureshi Papped At The Mumbai Airport Wearing All-White
play icon0:58
Huma Qureshi Papped At The Mumbai Airport Wearing All-White
Varun Dhawan Poses For Photos While Wearing A Smart Casual Attire At The Airport
play icon0:50
Varun Dhawan Poses For Photos While Wearing A Smart Casual Attire At The Airport
Wagner Group Chief Moves To Belarus Under The Deal To End The Crisis | Zee News English
play icon1:25
Wagner Group Chief Moves To Belarus Under The Deal To End The Crisis | Zee News English
taal thok ke live,PM Modi,opposition meeting patna,Emergency in India,emergency,1975 emergency in India,emergency in india 1975,indira gandhi emergency,indian emergency,Indira Gandhi,1975 Emergency,India,india emergency 1975,1975 emergency in india malayalam,why was emergency declared in india,emergency by indira gandhi in 1975,Emergency 1975,emergency india 1975,emergency in 1975,emergency 1975 in hindi,emergency indira gandhi,National emergency,