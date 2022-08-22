Emerging Chhattisgarh: Identity possible in politics in 60 years- CM Bhupesh Baghel

In Emerging Chhattisgarh on Zee News, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that making an identity in politics is possible only in 60 years and it takes time to build trust. There are very few people who have got recognition at the age of 40 or 50.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 10:28 PM IST

