NewsVideos

Emerging Chhattisgarh: Identity possible in politics in 60 years- CM Bhupesh Baghel

In Emerging Chhattisgarh on Zee News, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that making an identity in politics is possible only in 60 years and it takes time to build trust. There are very few people who have got recognition at the age of 40 or 50.

|Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 10:28 PM IST
In Emerging Chhattisgarh on Zee News, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that making an identity in politics is possible only in 60 years and it takes time to build trust. There are very few people who have got recognition at the age of 40 or 50.

All Videos

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 22, 2022
7:59
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 22, 2022
Agenda India Ka: Heavy rain causes havoc in Uttarakhand
27:51
Agenda India Ka: Heavy rain causes havoc in Uttarakhand
Sudden rise in Dengue cases in India, what are numbers in different states?
Sudden rise in Dengue cases in India, what are numbers in different states?
Jammu & Kashmir: 'It is not acceptable to make outsiders a voter' - Farooq Abdullah
0:58
Jammu & Kashmir: 'It is not acceptable to make outsiders a voter' - Farooq Abdullah
Car rider slaps female toll worker in Rajgarh
1:27
Car rider slaps female toll worker in Rajgarh

Trending Videos

7:59
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 22, 2022
27:51
Agenda India Ka: Heavy rain causes havoc in Uttarakhand
Sudden rise in Dengue cases in India, what are numbers in different states?
0:58
Jammu & Kashmir: 'It is not acceptable to make outsiders a voter' - Farooq Abdullah
1:27
Car rider slaps female toll worker in Rajgarh
Bhupesh Baghel,chhattisgarh cm bhupesh baghel,CM Bhupesh Baghel,bhupesh baghel news,cm bhupesh baghel on Emerging Chhattisgarh,chhattisgarh news,cm bhupesh baghel news,Chhattisgarh,bhupesh baghel in hindi,cm bhupesh baghel latest news,bhupesh baghel news today,emerging chhattisgarh,cm bhupesh baghel interview,chhattisgarh news cm bhupesh baghel news,cm bhupesh baghel today news,Zee News par Emerging Chhattisgarh,Zee News,