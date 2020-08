Everything you need to know about Pranab Mukherjee, a statesman who was loved by all

Pranab Mukherjee, who served the country as its 13th President for five years from July 25, 2012, to 2017 and a recipient of the country’s highest civilian award ‘Bharat Ratna,’ died on August 31, 2020. He was fondly known as 'Pranab Da' and 'A Man of all Seasons'.