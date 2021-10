Exclusive Interview: What did wife Kranti Redkar say on the allegations against Sameer Wankhede?

Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede is facing various allegations. In the drugs case involving Aryan Khan, he was allegedly supposed to get Rs 8 crore, apart from this Nawab Malik raised questions about his religion. On all this Sameer's wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede had a special conversation with Zee News.