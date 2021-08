Exclusive: Lalremsiami told how hard the journey from Mizoram to Tokyo Olympics was

The 21-year-old from Mizoram, Lalremsiami, is often referred to as the successor of Rani Rampal in the women's hockey team. She has been a part of the 2016 Under-18 Asia Cup and 2018 Youth Olympic games squad, made her debut in the 2017 Asia Cup, and impressed everyone with her performance. Know how much struggle was in this journey from Mizoram to Tokyo.