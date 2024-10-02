हिन्दी
DNA: Fake Sharma Family Exposed as Pakistanis in Bengaluru
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Oct 02, 2024, 02:34 AM IST
A family in Bengaluru, using the surname Sharma, was exposed as Pakistani nationals with fake documents. The family lived in India for over a decade before their arrest.
