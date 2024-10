videoDetails

Deshhit: Zakir Naik Aims to Be the Next Nasrallah?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 02, 2024, 03:10 AM IST

From Islamabad, controversial preacher Zakir Naik has announced his support for jihad in Palestine, hinting at taking over Hezbollah's leadership after the death of Hassan Nasrallah. Pakistan's involvement in Naik's plans raises questions about their willingness to confront Israel after the recent developments.