हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
GO
Latest
Assembly Election
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobiles
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Newsletter
Fables of Facades
contact us
privacy policy
complaint
legal disclaimer
investor info
Advertise With Us
careers
Latest
Assembly Election
India
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Latest
Assembly Election
India
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Advertisement
X
trendingVideos
english
2801398
https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/pm-modi-pay-floral-tributes-to-mahatma-gandhi-on-his-155th-birth-anniversary-at-rajghat-2801398.html
News
Videos
videoDetails
PM Modi pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary at Rajghat
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Oct 02, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Follow Us
Today is Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi visited Raj Ghat and paid tribute to Bapu.
All Videos
45:35
Deshhit: Zakir Naik Aims to Be the Next Nasrallah?
06:08
DNA: Baba Bageshwar Questions "Hawas Ka Pujari" dialogue
05:02
DNA: Fake Sharma Family Exposed as Pakistanis in Bengaluru
05:00
DNA: Sai Baba Statues Removed from 14 Varanasi Temples
06:01
DNA: BJP Leader's Cow Urine Demand for Garba Entry Sparks Controversy
Trending Videos
45:35
Deshhit: Zakir Naik Aims to Be the Next Nasrallah?
6:8
DNA: Baba Bageshwar Questions "Hawas Ka Pujari" dialogue
5:2
DNA: Fake Sharma Family Exposed as Pakistanis in Bengaluru
5:0
DNA: Sai Baba Statues Removed from 14 Varanasi Temples
6:1
DNA: BJP Leader's Cow Urine Demand for Garba Entry Sparks Controversy
Subscribe Now
×
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
https://zeenews.india.com/
Subscribe Now
Thank you
×
Cookies Settings
Reject
Accept Cookies
NEWS ON ONE CLICK