Exclusive report: Kamov-226T helicopter may soon be part of Indian security forces

With the old Chetak and Cheetah helicopters at the end of their technological life, India's helicopter arsenal is in need of an urgent upgradation. The Indian Armed Forces have requested the government to procure "minimum unavoidable quantities" of Russian Kamov-226-T helicopters, which are in flight condition. With which now the final deal with Russia can be done soon.