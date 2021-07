Exclusive Report: Security forces on high alert in J&K; tight guard on international border, LoC

Army personnel guarding and guarding the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri, Poonch and parts of Jammu district are on high alert amid fears of infiltration attempts by terrorists. Amid two infiltration attempts in the last 10 days in Nowshera and Sunderbani sectors, an alert has been issued by intelligence agencies regarding the possibility of infiltration.