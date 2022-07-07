EXCLUSIVE: Narottam Mishra on Kaali poster controversy
After the controversy over the new poster of the film 'Kaali', the director of the film 'Kaali', Leena Manmeklai has made a new tweet. In this tweet, two people are seen smoking in the guise of Shiva ji and Mata Parvati. On this Narottam Mishra said, this is a well thought out conspiracy.
After the controversy over the new poster of the film 'Kaali', the director of the film 'Kaali', Leena Manmeklai has made a new tweet. In this tweet, two people are seen smoking in the guise of Shiva ji and Mata Parvati. On this Narottam Mishra said, this is a well thought out conspiracy.