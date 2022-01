Exclusive talk with Harak Singh Rawat on Zee News

Ahead of the assembly elections in Uttarakhand, a big action has been taken against Harak Singh Rawat. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has dismissed Harak Singh Rawat from the cabinet. Apart from this, the party has also expelled him from BJP for six years. At the same time, Harak Singh Rawat spoke exclusively to Zee News. Harak Singh Rawat said, I am not a coward. Nor do I see profit or loss.