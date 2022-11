Exclusive: 'There will be a one-sided victory in Gujarat', says JP Nadda

In an exclusive conversation with Zee News on Gujarat elections, BJP President JP Nadda said that there will be one-sided victory of BJP in Gujarat. He also said that Rahul Gandhi is not on the Jodo Yatra but on the Todo Yatra.