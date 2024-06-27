videoDetails

Subhash Chandra gets big relief from Bombay High Court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

Bombay High Court on Subhash Chandra: Zee Entertainment Chairman Emeritus Dr. Subhash Chandra has got a big relief from the Bombay High Court against the summons of market regulator SEBI. The arguments of Dr. Subhash Chandra have found merit in the Bombay High Court and have given relief. The High Court suggested that if Dr. Chandra wants, he can ignore the summons of January 12 of SEBI. And only they should provide whatever information or documents they have as per the letter sent by SEBI on March 27. Know what is the whole matter.