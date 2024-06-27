Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2760990
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Subhash Chandra gets big relief from Bombay High Court

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Bombay High Court on Subhash Chandra: Zee Entertainment Chairman Emeritus Dr. Subhash Chandra has got a big relief from the Bombay High Court against the summons of market regulator SEBI. The arguments of Dr. Subhash Chandra have found merit in the Bombay High Court and have given relief. The High Court suggested that if Dr. Chandra wants, he can ignore the summons of January 12 of SEBI. And only they should provide whatever information or documents they have as per the letter sent by SEBI on March 27. Know what is the whole matter.

All Videos

CM Yogi takes strict action against domineering lawyers
Play Icon01:31
CM Yogi takes strict action against domineering lawyers
TMC Leader Debashish Pramanik Arrested from Bengal
Play Icon01:11
TMC Leader Debashish Pramanik Arrested from Bengal
Pakistan's Drone siezed in Firozpur
Play Icon00:47
Pakistan's Drone siezed in Firozpur
SP MP RK Chaudhary Demands Removal Of Sengol From Parliament
Play Icon01:24
SP MP RK Chaudhary Demands Removal Of Sengol From Parliament
Heavy Rain in Delhi Brings Some Relief From Intense Heat
Play Icon01:01
Heavy Rain in Delhi Brings Some Relief From Intense Heat

Trending Videos

CM Yogi takes strict action against domineering lawyers
play icon1:31
CM Yogi takes strict action against domineering lawyers
TMC Leader Debashish Pramanik Arrested from Bengal
play icon1:11
TMC Leader Debashish Pramanik Arrested from Bengal
Pakistan's Drone siezed in Firozpur
play icon0:47
Pakistan's Drone siezed in Firozpur
SP MP RK Chaudhary Demands Removal Of Sengol From Parliament
play icon1:24
SP MP RK Chaudhary Demands Removal Of Sengol From Parliament
Heavy Rain in Delhi Brings Some Relief From Intense Heat
play icon1:1
Heavy Rain in Delhi Brings Some Relief From Intense Heat