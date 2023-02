videoDetails

Exit Poll 2023: Exit poll of Meghalaya-Tripura and Nagaland, will saffron wave again in the Northeast?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 12:30 AM IST

After the voting of Meghalaya-Tripura and Nagaland on Zee News, the fastest and most accurate Exit Poll has come out today. The Bharatiya Janata Party and its coalition party seem to be getting an edge in Meghalaya and Nagaland. So there is a close fight between CPM and BJP in Tripura.