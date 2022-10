Explosion in firecracker godown in Morena, 4 killed

| Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 02:52 PM IST

A big news is coming out from Morena in Madhya Pradesh. There has been a massive explosion in an illegal firecracker godown in Morena. The warehouse has been completely destroyed by this explosion. Several people are reported to be trapped under the rubble. So far four people have been confirmed dead