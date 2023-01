videoDetails

Fake ED officer loots Rs 25 lakh in cash and 3 kg gold from businessman in Mumbai Zaveri Bazar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

Fake ED officers looted a jewelery trader in the market area of ​​Zaveri in Mumbai. In this incident, the robbers looted Rs 25 lakh in cash and 3 kgs of gold. The cost of gold was around one crore 70 lakh rupees.