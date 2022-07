Family members deny suicide in Engineering student's death in Raisen

Engineering student's body found on railway track in Raisen. A message of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' was sent from the student's Instagram. The police told it is a case of suicide but the family members have denied it.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 05:44 PM IST

