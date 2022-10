Family planning is essential, says Subramanian Swamy

| Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 06:38 PM IST

Increasing population is a big problem for the whole world. The population of India is a big challenge for the country. But now Hindu-Muslim is happening on the issue of population in the country. On this matter, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has said in a conversation with Zee News that family planning is necessary.