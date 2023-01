videoDetails

Farmers got angry in Buxar, asked for compensation, got lathis

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

Farmers' anger has erupted in Bihar's Buxar. Farmers were getting angry due to land acquisition. After which the farmers demanded compensation from the government. But sticks have been showered on the food providers of the country.