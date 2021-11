Farmers Protest: Farmers' Mahapanchayat in Lucknow today

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Sunday (November 21) shot off an open letter to him putting forth six demands. Refusing to end the agitation as was suggested by the PM, the SKM said the protests will go on as per the existing schedule until all of their demands are not fulfilled.