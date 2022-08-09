FBI raid on former US President Donald Trump's Florida home

Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate. The search appeared to concern boxes of documents that Trump brought with him from the White House to the Florida club, the New York Times reported.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 09:40 AM IST

