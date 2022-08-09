FBI raid on former US President Donald Trump's Florida home
Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate. The search appeared to concern boxes of documents that Trump brought with him from the White House to the Florida club, the New York Times reported.
Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate. The search appeared to concern boxes of documents that Trump brought with him from the White House to the Florida club, the New York Times reported.