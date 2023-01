videoDetails

Film stars congratulate KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty on their marriage

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

Sunil Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul both have tied the knot. People from the world of film and cricket have congratulated both. In the bungalow located in Khandala, seven rounds have been taken in both.