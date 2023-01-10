NewsVideos
Film The Kashmir Files Shortlisted For Oscar Award Nominations 2023

|Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Film The Kashmir Files has been shortlisted for the Oscars after the massive success. Vivek Agnihotri has tweeted this information on his twitter handle.

