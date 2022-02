Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2021-22 in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 in Lok Sabha. India will retain its tag of the world’s fastest-growing major economy as the pre-Budget Economic Survey forecast an 8-8.5 per cent GDP growth in the fiscal year starting in April, saying it has the fiscal space to do more to support the economy.